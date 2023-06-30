North Central College granted $10 million from state for parking pavilion

North Central College is bringing more parking spaces to its Naperville campus with the help of state funding. $10 million of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan has been allocated to the construction of a new parking pavilion.

Parking pavilion details

The four-story pavilion will be located on what was once the site of the Merner Fieldhouse surface parking lot, near the corner of Highland and Brainard, and will include 530 parking spaces. The top three floors will be designated for resident-student parking while the first floor will be available to faculty, staff, commuters, and visitors.

“This project is a win-win for the College and the community,” said North Central College Interim President Donna M. Carroll in a press release from the college. “Parking has been a growing need on and around our campus.”

With its proximity to a number of popular spots for visitors, such as the Residence Hall/Recreation Center, Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, and the Wentz Concert Hall and Fine Arts Center, the structure will also increase parking capacity and efficiency during large events on campus.

“Our latest $10 million investment to build a new parking pavilion at North Central College won’t just provide students with greater access to campus. It will also free up space downtown, allowing Naperville residents to rely on available street parking,” said Governor Pritzker. “This kind of project is exactly what Rebuild Illinois is all about, making people’s lives better and easier.”

A number of safety features will also be added with the structure, including a four-way stop at the Brainard and Highland intersection, LED lighting, interior and exterior cameras, and emergency call boxes. There will also be electric vehicle charging stations, ADA accessible parking, and two elevators on the east and west sides of the facility.

Groundbreaking and construction timeframe

The college will host a public groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, July 26 at 2:30pm to kick off construction, with a reception to follow. The new parking pavilion is expected to be finished and open for use in January 2024.

Rendered image courtesy of North Central College

