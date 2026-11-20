At the corner of Washington Street and Aurora Avenue, a new gateway to the Naperville Riverwalk is complete.

The North Central College Riverwalk Park officially opened to the public last Friday, Nov. 13, connecting the Riverwalk from Washington Street to the Moser Covered Bridge and North Central’s campus.

Long-awaited park is complete

A collaboration between the city, North Central College and the Naperville Park District, the park has been 14 years in the making, according to a joint press release.

“The project was delayed primarily because of the construction of the Washington Street Bridge project,” said Naperville City Engineer Andy Hynes. “When the bridge project was completed last year, that allowed the park project to move forward.”

North Central purchased the land in 2012, with plans in progress since 2014.

In 2020, the $2.1 million park was added to the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan, and construction broke ground in May. It was funded in part by a $1.3 million grant from the state.

“This is part of the reason that I became an engineer,” said Hynes. “To see projects get completed and, you know, improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Final touches to be added in 2027

Though the park’s plazas and ADA-compliant paths are ready for use, final touches will still be added next year.

The remaining features will include an illuminated archway sign and additional monuments to recognize North Central history.

“There is a sign that that that North Central is working on. I think with their change in their name that has partially required some additional time,” said Hynes.

A ribbon cutting will be scheduled for late spring 2027 once final elements are installed.

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