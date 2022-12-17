North Central Football Returns Home After Stagg Bowl Win

North Central Football returned home to Championship Plaza on Saturday afternoon, winning the Division III National Championship against Mount Union 28-21.

Welcome Home To Naperville

The North Central players arrived with a warm welcome from friends and family members. The first players to exit the bus were Cardinals running back and Gagliardi Award winner Ethan Greenfield holding the National Championship trophy, along with his fellow teammate and running back Terrance Hill. The Gagliardi trophy is the highest honor a student-athlete can achieve, yet, Greenfield emphasizes that his individual feats would not have been possible without his teammates. “At the end of the day, it’s a team sport, and I don’t do any of that by myself. All the personal achievements and accolades isn’t just from my efforts, it’s from my teammates, and it’s a group effort,” said the fifth-year senior.

Sweet Victory For North Central Football

The Cardinals faithful came home anticipating the victory, as everyone waited their turn to take pictures with the trophy. It’s something that sophomore Quarterback Luke Lehnen doesn’t take for granted. “It’s a way better feeling; I am so excited to get here with a smile on my face. No tears, no frowns, and it’s good to celebrate here with my friends one last time,” said Lehnen.

Coach Brad Spencer’s First National Title

The Cardinals have several fifth-year seniors on the team, including Greenfield. Yet, they went out on top by not just winning the Stagg Bowl but finishing the year with a perfect season of 15-0. It could not have been a better start for Head Coach Brad Spencer in his first season in charge of the program. Spencer, an assistant coach and player for North Central says the Upperclassman and himself set and maintain the standards for the program. “There’s expectations and standards, and that’s more what we are trying to play too. Those expectations that our seniors have risen our program to… and focusing on what we can do and being the best version of ourselves,” said Spencer.

Stagg Bowl Highlights

This is the Cardinals’ second Stagg Bowl title in the last three years and their first since 2019 when they defeated the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Lehnan threw three touchdown passes, one to Greenfield and two to first-team All-American DeAngelo Hardy. Greenfield also scored on the ground in the fourth quarter, which proved vital as Mount Union came close to mounting a fourth-quarter comeback. Fortunately, the Cardinals held off the Purple Raiders to win the Stagg Bowl.

You can find the latest North Central College Football highlights and interviews on The Red Zone!

Naperville News 17’s, I’m Marcel Francis reports.