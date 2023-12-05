NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health rename as Endeavor Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health has announced a new name for its merged healthcare system: Endeavor Health.

“Both inspirational and aspirational, Endeavor Health embodies our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best,” said J.P. Gallagher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Health in a press release.

Optimism for the future of healthcare

The health care networks merged back on Jan. 5, 2022, creating the third-largest health system in Illinois.

Endeavor Health covers an area of 4.2 million residents, and serves 1.3 million patients in the Chicagoland area. The health group is composed of more than 7,100 physicians and advanced practice providers, along with 300 different care sites.

Though the name is transitioning, officials say the commitment to care will remain the same.

“Together, our 27,000-plus team members, as part of one team, are driven by our commitment – our Endeavor – to set a new standard for healthcare by delivering a truly personal patient experience combined with seamless access to pioneering, world-class care,” said Gallagher in the press release. “As a health system based in our communities, we believe this is not only a point of differentiation for us now, but a North Star for what healthcare can and should be in the future,”

The system also includes nine hospitals:

Edward Hospital (Naperville)

Elmhurst Hospital (Elmhurst)

Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville)

Swedish Hospital (Chicago)

Evanston Hospital (Evanston)

Skokie Hospital (Skokie)

Glenbrook Hospital (Glenview)

Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights)

Highland Park Hospital (Highland Park)

Officials say all hospitals will keep their names but will be enveloped within Endeavor Health’s single integrated medical group and network.

Rebranding efforts to continue over coming months

The healthcare group will begin rebranding websites, signage, uniforms, along with any other communications over the next few months.

Officials say that patients, partners, and other members of the public should expect to start seeing mailings and communications coming from Endeavor Health soon.

