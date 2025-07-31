NPD now accepting Citizen Police Academy applications

The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy, which will be held this fall, according to an NPD news release.

What is the Naperville Police Department Citizen Police Academy?

The CPA is a free 10-week program that gives citizens a closer look at police operations, practices, and objectives. It includes classroom lectures, interactive discussions, and hands-on demonstrations that focus on patrol, investigations, forensics, and special response work.

“CPA is an excellent opportunity for a behind-the-curtains peek at how the police department in Naperville does business,” said Police Chief Jason Arres. “The class allows residents to see what the day-to-day looks like for our personnel, and it introduces them to the many different ways we are working to protect and serve our community.”

Applying for the CPA

Applications for the CPA are due by Wednesday, Aug. 13, and will be considered in the order they are received, as class size is limited.

Forms are available on the City of Naperville website and should be submitted to Jim Pacetti by either email at PacettiJ@naperville.il.us, fax at (630) 305-7004, or mail or in person at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave.

Those applying must be at least 18 years old and either live or work in Naperville. All applicants are subject to a criminal background check.

The classes will be held at the Naperville Police Department and are set to run every Wednesday from Sept. 17 through Nov. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

