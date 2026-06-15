NWS reports EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in Naperville Thursday

The National Weather Service reported that an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday, June 11, on the east side of Naperville before traveling into Lisle.

NWS Chicago announced the finding on Sunday, after completing another round of damage surveys.

EF-0 tornado traveled about 1.3 miles, NWS said

The NWS noted the tornado touched down at 8:04 p.m. near the intersection of Gartner Road and Olesen Drive.

It was on the ground for 2 minutes and moved northeast through the Huntington Hills and Olesen Estates neighborhoods. That area experienced snapped and uprooted trees, the NWS said, in a “narrow path” of about 50 to 75 yards. The tornado then crossed Naper Boulevard, at which point its width seemed to expand, with about a 150-yard-wide stretch of “extensive tree damage” noted as it went over Huntington Apartments.

The tornado lifted just west of Benedictine Parkway after traveling about 1.3 miles. Its peak winds were around 80 mph, according to the NWS.

On the EF Scale rating, an EF-0 is the weakest rating, noting those tornadoes with wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph. The NWS noted that its ratings are preliminary as assessments are still underway.

17 total tornadoes recorded June 11 by NWS Chicago

In total, there have been 17 tornadoes confirmed by NWS-Chicago for June 11 in its service area. Damage analysis will continue this week.

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