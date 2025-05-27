Observant Naperville officers nab alleged shoplifters near downtown Lululemon

The Naperville Police Department recently caught some alleged shoplifters thanks to being observant while on patrol, according to a post the group shared on social media Friday.

Unusual activity noticed by officers when on patrol

Officers were patrolling downtown Naperville when they noticed some people without seatbelts on in a rental vehicle.

As the officers continued observing, they saw two women get out of the car and then put on another layer of clothing. The duo then entered Lululemon at 50 S. Main St., while another person stayed in the car.

Shoplifters suspected

When the pair came back out, officers were suspicious that a shoplifting had occurred, and stopped the vehicle as it left the area, conducting a probable cause search.

Authorities said that turned up clothes from multiple shops, with the security sensors still attached. Drugs were also allegedly found during the search.

The three individuals were all arrested, with two facing felony charges due to the alleged shoplifting.

NPD practices of observation, regular beat help fight crime

The NPD noted how their practices of teaching officers to be observers and assigning them regular beats has been helpful in fighting crimes such as these.

“Keen observation and solid policework allowed us to immediately hold offenders accountable for their actions, recover stolen merchandise, and potentially prevent additional crimes from occurring in Naperville and surrounding communities,” the post read.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!