One Killed, Another Critically Injured After Car Crash Into Tree In Naperville

Naperville police are investigating a car crash into a tree that took place Thursday morning, which left one man dead and another critically injured.

Crash Near Intersection of Commons And Conestoga Roads

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Commons and Conestoga roads this morning around 4:20 a.m. They determined a black Audi was on Commons Rd., heading eastbound toward Conestoga Road at a high rate of speed, when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Audi, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are not releasing his identification, pending notification of his family. The passenger, a 25-year-old Naperville man, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Commons Road Closed For Investigation

Commons Road is currently closed from Conestoga Road to Sigmund Road as crash investigators and traffic crash reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department (NPD) go over the scene.

Contact NPD With Information

Anyone with information about the crash are asked to contact the NPD’s Traffic Unit at 630-305-5477.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

