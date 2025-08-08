On August 4, OPUS students performed for a gathering of veterans and retirees at Wentz Concert Hall for its annual Salute, Honor, and Love concert. This performance follows a week-long music camp held by OPUS, a non-profit organization focusing on providing opportunities for young music students to expand their skills and cultivate a love and appreciation of the performing arts. Over a dozen students performed in the concert, while a few students screened music videos to showcase the range of arts OPUS encourages.

OPUS Students perform a wide variety of orchestral and chamber music

Fantasie, Op. 124 by Camille Saint-Saens, performed by Lydia Kessler on harp, and Aleksandra Radovic on violin.

Le Retour March in D, Op. 178, No. 3 by Charles Dancla, performed by Lydia Yu, Kaveri Basta-Pathak, Aani Borrego, and Sophia Escudero on violin

The Carnival of Venice Variations arranged by Daryl Silberman and Lauren Culver, performed by Grace Sun on violin, Tina Chang on viola, and Magnus Zhu on cello

London Trio No. 3 in C major No.1 by Franz Joseph Haydn, performed by Grace Zhu and Tessa Yu on violin, and Claire Cao on cello

Battaglia from Rinaldo Allegro by George Frideric Handel, performed by Rehan Soomar and Joyce Wang on violin, Eddie Stark on viola, and Kyzen Bieber on cello

Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 8 No. 4 by Carl P. Stamitz, performed by Raeya Stewart on oboe, Brody Wise on violin, Kesli Miller on viola, and Logan Sassi on cello

Longing for the Spring Breeze, a popular Taiwanese folk song, by Teng Yu-Hsien, and performed by Hsin-Min (Martina) Tseng on viola, and Kuei-Mien Tina Chang on viola

3 for 3 by Barbara Ann Fackler, performed by Joellen Wang on harp, Rose Pasbrig on violin, and Martina Tseng on viola

Verano Porteno by Astor Piazolla, performed by Anthony DeRosa on violin, Jordan While on contrabass, and Gabriela Radovic on piano

In addition to those performances, several students presented their Arts Connection Projects

Expedition of the Unknown, composed by Brody Wise, and performed by Wise on violin and Orion Miller on cello

Wondering Summer, composed by Lydia Yu and performed by Mirriam Kessler on piano

The Place, a video produced by Kesli Miller

The Wig Snatch, a video produced by Joellen Wang.

OPUS’s vision is to “enrich our community with beautiful chamber and orchestral music”

The OPUS summer music camp attracts many of the same enthusiastic students each year. “Camaraderie, character-building, teamwork, cultural appreciation, and musical skills” are some of the benefits the students leave with at the end of the camp. “New friendships are born and old friendships are rekindled.”

