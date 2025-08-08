On August 4, OPUS students performed for a gathering of veterans and retirees at Wentz Concert Hall for its annual Salute, Honor, and Love concert. This performance follows a week-long music camp held by OPUS, a non-profit organization focusing on providing opportunities for young music students to expand their skills and cultivate a love and appreciation of the performing arts. Over a dozen students performed in the concert, while a few students screened music videos to showcase the range of arts OPUS encourages.
OPUS Students perform a wide variety of orchestral and chamber music
Fantasie, Op. 124 by Camille Saint-Saens, performed by Lydia Kessler on harp, and Aleksandra Radovic on violin.
Le Retour March in D, Op. 178, No. 3 by Charles Dancla, performed by Lydia Yu, Kaveri Basta-Pathak, Aani Borrego, and Sophia Escudero on violin
In addition to those performances, several students presented their Arts Connection Projects
OPUS’s vision is to “enrich our community with beautiful chamber and orchestral music”
The OPUS summer music camp attracts many of the same enthusiastic students each year. “Camaraderie, character-building, teamwork, cultural appreciation, and musical skills” are some of the benefits the students leave with at the end of the camp. “New friendships are born and old friendships are rekindled.”
Watch more community events in Naperville.