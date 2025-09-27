Oswald’s Pharmacy in Naperville marks 150th anniversary

Oswald’s Pharmacy, one of the oldest businesses in Naperville, marks its 150th anniversary this weekend.

On Friday, Illinois lawmakers, Naperville officials, and community members all gathered at the business for a dedication ceremony to help commemorate their sesquicentennial.

“We’re excited to have some guests, some local and state politicians, and we’re excited to celebrate with the whole community both today and tomorrow,” said Alex Anderson, sixth-generation owner of Oswald’s Pharmacy.

State and local officials celebrate Oswald’s anniversary

During the event, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster presented Anderson with a proclamation honoring the business’s milestone. Additionally, state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, state Sen. Laura Ellman, and DuPage County board member Lucy Chang Evans presented him with official congratulatory resolutions.

“It’s just a pleasure to mark this occasion and just to be part of it,” said Ellman.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli also recognized the business with a proclamation from the city.

Wehrli praised Anderson and his father, Bill, the fifth-generation owner of the pharmacy, for their hard work and resilience over the years.

“I’m just so proud of Bill and Alex and the entire family for making this happen. I mean, there were so many challenges along the way. And there were so many sleepless nights to make this business successful. I’m just very proud of them,” said Wehrli.

Business to preserve its history at Naper Settlement and with time capsule

In honor of their 150th anniversary, the business will be donating historical Oswald’s items, a few of which were on display at the event, to Naper Settlement.

They’ll also be creating a time capsule, which will include a letter from Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. and various other items still being collected.

With the 150th year in the books, Anderson said he hopes to continue the legacy of his family’s pharmacy for more years to come.

“It’s such an honor to take it over, and an event like this, of this magnitude, really gives you perspective on what my family’s done for the past five generations before me, and just how excited I am to carry it on,” said Anderson.

The business’s celebration continues on Saturday with celebratory deals for customers.



If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!