Painted Tree Boutiques’ closure leaves Naperville vendors scrambling

Aurora resident Amy Campbell often helped her mother Kathleen with her shop at the Painted Tree Boutiques on Route 59 in Naperville, where she sells artistic furniture and decor.

On Wednesday, Campbell and her father had to tear down the shop after her mom received an email on Tuesday announcing that Painted Tree was closing permanently, effective immediately.

Painted Tree vendors shocked by closure

“I’m like, this is a late April Fool’s joke, right? And she’s like, I’ve read it three times. It’s not,” said Campbell.

They’re one of many business owners with booths at the Painted Tree Boutiques that are now facing uncertainty following the store’s abrupt closure, part of a nationwide shutdown that includes the other two Chicagoland stores in Bloomingdale and Kildeer. The company also declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to local management.

“I’m in all three Chicago area Painted Trees, and nobody knew anything,” said Mary Ann Waldorf, owner of Gourmet Junction, who had been at the Naperville location since it opened.

At a nearby booth, vendor Lori Andrejek, owner of Gifts Divine, said she was blindsided and hurt.

“It was just a shock. It was a complete shock because it’s been lively and busy and fun, and all of a sudden it’s just over,” said Andrejek.

Andrejek’s disbelief was heightened by the fact that the business had recently taken on new vendors, she noted, currently housing 139 booths. It even had a Ladies Night event scheduled for this Thursday, and promoted on the Painted Tree Instagram a day before the closure was announced.

However, not everyone was shocked, including Campbell’s father, Dennis, who said he felt it coming.

“I was half expecting it because we’ve been having some issues with overcharging for rent, and we’re not able to talk to anybody. We filed cases on their website and stuff like that, saying, ‘Hey, we get overcharged this month, five months in a row,’ he said.

Management did not comment on the accusations.

Vendors given 10 days to exit

They announced the Naperville store’s closing in a now-deleted Facebook post Tuesday night and later said they were told earlier that day by corporate officials to cease operations.

From then on, customers were no longer allowed into the building, only vendors, who have until April 24 to pack up shop.

“I have six booths in here, four in Bloomingdale and two in Kildeer, so like to get everything out and all the stuff…is probably not going to be possible,” said Waldorf.

Small business owners looking for new avenues to sell products

Ultimately, vendors said they were disappointed to lose a place that provided a supplemental income stream and fostered a sense of community.

“It was just a really fun hobby, and eventually, I hoped that it would bring in enough money that I could kind of semi-retire. And it was getting there, and then this happened,” said Andrejek.

Some business owners are now planning to try similar marketplaces nearby to sell their goods, like the Rustic Fox in North Aurora. Others plan to keep the excess in storage or at home.

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