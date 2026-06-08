Paris Bistro says ‘au revoir’ after more than a decade in Naperville

After more than a decade in Naperville, Paris Bistro is saying au revoir. The restaurant, located at 2656 Showplace Drive, has permanently closed.

‘Incredibly difficult to say goodbye’

The news was announced in a social media post by the business on Saturday, saying it was with “heavy hearts” that they’d made the decision to shut down.

“While it is incredibly difficult to say goodbye, c’est la vie such is life, and the time has come for our family to close this chapter,” the post read.

No specific reason was given in the post for the closure. Management could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Started in 2013 several doors down

The bistro, which opened in the spring of 2013, was known for its French cuisine, ranging from sweet and savory crepes to classic steak & frites. Its initial location was at 2835 Showplace Drive, Suite 103, but in June 2021, it moved just a few doors down in the Naperville Crossings complex to the larger space it had occupied since.

‘A final, fond au revoir’

The goodbye post noted the close ties the owners felt with the community and the shared history it had built.

“From our very first bonjour, our goal was never to be a cookie-cutter corporate chain, but a true, independent, family-owned business deeply rooted in this community, we want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for the love, support, and memories you shared with us throughout the years!!”

The post closed with a note of “our deepest gratitude and a final, fond au revoir, The Paris Bistro Family.”

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