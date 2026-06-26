‘Park After Dark’ takes downtown Naperville stage July 17-19

Three concerts reimagining popular songs and genres are coming to downtown Naperville — complete with art opportunities and “picnic packs” from downtown restaurants — during the Park After Dark series from July 17 to 19.

The free shows begin at 6:30 p.m., with each evening’s headliner taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Naperville Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave.

Concert options feature rock, soul, stage artistry

Headliners include Feelin’ Groovy: Michael Mahler Sings Paul Simon, on Friday, July 17; The Lovettes, playing hits by female icons of the 1950s and 1960s, on Saturday, July 18; and Better Together, a soulful and genre-blending group in the spirit of Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles, on Sunday, July 19.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance is presenting the Park After Dark shows, inviting people to enjoy downtown’s ambience, along with songs and art opportunities.

Each evening begins with activities, music, puppets, and more led by Chicagoland family entertainment group Adventure Sandwich. Between sets, “hands-on movements invite everyone in,” organizers said in a news release, “with collaborative activities and plenty of ways to make and explore.”

Co-producers Arranmore Events and Freightwood Creative Production say they’re putting on not just a basic show, but “the kind of summer evening downtown Naperville has gotten good at” with the mid-July concerts.

“Creative stage design and lighting” will transform the concert lawn into “something more intimate and immersive, meant to be experienced rather than just watched,” organizers said in the release.

Each evening will also include a “Cardboard Creative Studio” designed by Freightwood and presented by sponsor DJK Custom Homes. At the studio, kids can create and construct their own playful structures and stage props

Restaurants offer picnic packs for concertgoers

The Downtown Naperville Alliance invites concertgoers to grab dinner beforehand from a downtown restaurant, or bring a picnic to the park.

Restaurants dubbed “picnic-pack partners” including The George, Empire, Allegory, Tapville, Fiammé, The Belmont, Hugo’s Frog Bar and Fish House, and Cookie Dough Creations will be selling meals to-go for those attending the shows.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!