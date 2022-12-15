Park District and School Board Candidates File Election Petitions

Several candidates have turned in their filing petitions to run for four-year terms on the Naperville Park District, Naperville School District 203, and Indian Prairie School District 204 boards. There are three open slots on each.

Park District Candidates

So far two candidates have turned in paperwork for a park district board position.

Christopher Jacks has been a member of the Naperville Historical Preservation Commission since 2017. Jacks currently works as a Program Manager at Marsh McLennan. He filed his paperwork on Monday, December 12, 2022.

John Risvold is an attorney at the Collins Law Firm P.C. and a former NCTV17 board member. Risvold filed his petition just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Naperville School District 203 Candidates

Incumbent Kristine Gericke has served as Vice President of the D203 Board of Education since 2017, as her current committee assignment is the Chamber of Commerce. Gericke is a copyeditor for Epsilon. She filed her paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Incumbent Joseph Kozminski has served on the D203 Board of Education since 2019, as his current committee assignments are the Naperville Education Foundation and the Business Partnership. Kozminski is a professor and Chair of Physics at Lewis University. He filed his paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Newcomer Barbara Higgs formerly worked for CBS television and is now retired. Higgs filed her paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Indian Prairie School District 204 Candidates

Incumbent Justin Karubas has served on the IPSD204 board since 2013. Karubas is an attorney at Rolewick & Gutzke P.C. He filed his paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Incumbent Mark Rising has served on the IPSD204 board since 2011. Rising works a volunteer position on the Advisory Board of KidsMatter. He filed his paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Newcomer Catey Genc is the president of the Indian Prairie Parents’ Council. Genc filed her paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The filing deadline is Monday, December 19. The Consolidated Election will be held on April 4, 2023.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

