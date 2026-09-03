Part of Book Road reopens in Naperville; pipeline project continues

A section of Naperville’s Book Road has now reopened as construction continues on the WaterLink Pipeline Project.

Construction progresses

The project involves a full closure of Book Road from 75th Street extending south to 87th Street and local southbound traffic only from 87th Street to 95th Street.

These closures started in December 2025, while an official groundbreaking ceremony took place in June 2026.

The section of Book Road between Rickert and 75th Street reopened as of Aug. 28.

“The benefit of that is that we should see some relief along those intersections along 75th Street. I know Plainfield-Naperville has been having some congestion, so that should improve there,” the city’s Director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development department Jennifer Louden said at a Naperville City Council meeting Sept. 1.

The WaterLink Pipeline

Crews are working to install a 54-inch water main about 10 feet underground, as part of an effort to bring water from Lake Michigan to Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville.

“(These communities) are facing a rapidly depleting aquifer. And so they will run out of a drinking water supply,” Jessica James, Project Manager for Burns & McDonnell, said. “So this water link project is critically important to those communities because they’re going to run out of water. So this is going to bring Lake Michigan water, a vital, ample source that’s sustainable, to those communities.”

The project comes at no cost to Naperville residents.

Construction timelines

The Book Road closure near 75th to 83rd Street will last a few more weeks. The closure of 83rd Street to 87th Street is expected to last through the fall, while the closure from 87th Street to 95th Street may last through the end of the year, Waterlink said.

Springbrook Prairie Trail south of 75th Street and near 83rd Street and Book Road will stay open as construction continues.

Other closures heading south along Book Road will be announced later on.

Outside of Book Road, the WaterLink project has also required the closure of 248th Avenue between 95th Street and Trumpet Avenue. This closure is expected to last through the end of summer.

Last week, this work extended south with local traffic only from Trumpet Avenue to Lapp Lane. James said this work will most likely extend into the fall.

Sharing feedback

WaterLink said the Naperville portion of the project will continue into 2027. Residents wishing to leave comments or concerns about the work can call the WaterLink hotline at (630) 576-9997.

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