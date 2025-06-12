Peaceful “No Kings” anti-Trump rally planned for Naperville Saturday

A Naperville group is planning a peaceful rally at the city’s municipal center on Saturday, June 14, as part of the nationwide “No Kings” movement on that day.

Indivisible Naperville is hosting what it’s calling a “mass protest” and says more than 1,000 people have signed up online to participate.

Speakers and a ‘short march’ planned for No Kings protest

An online description for the event notes it will include music, reflections on our democracy, and comments from Suzanne Akhras, a Syrian-American humanitarian activist. After her remarks, the group has planned a “short march, complete with chants, which will end back at the municipal center.” According to organizers, the route will take participants north on Eagle Street, then east on Jackson Avenue, south on Main Street, and finally west on the alleyway behind Hotel Indigo back to the Municipal Center.

The idea behind these protests, organizers say, is to denounce President Donald Trump and his administration, with the No Kings website claiming “In America, We Don’t Do Kings” and that “the corruption has gone too far.”

Naperville Police Department to have increased presence in downtown Naperville Saturday

The Naperville Police Department will have an increased presence, including support from other municipalities, in the downtown Naperville area Saturday, which is standard protocol, according to a spokesperson with the NPD.

“This is our common practice with most scheduled events where there is potential for a large turn-out,” Commander Rick Krakow said in a statement to NCTV17. “We are committed to maintaining the peace in Naperville and to protecting citizens’ rights to peacefully demonstrate.”

The department encourages people to still visit downtown, but with the understanding that there is a scheduled rally at 11 a.m. Krakow said the department is not anticipating any violence or any additional protests later in the evening.

Where did the ‘No Kings’ idea originate?

The theme of No Kings was thought up by the 50501 Movement, which was born from the idea of 50 protests in 50 states on one day.

Saturday’s event was coordinated to coincide with an expansive and expensive military parade Trump planned in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the Army’s 250th anniversary. Saturday also happens to be the president’s 79th birthday, as well as Flag Day.

