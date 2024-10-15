Pick up a free perennial Wednesday in downtown Naperville

The city of Naperville’s Department of Public Works crews will be offering up free perennials on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in downtown Naperville while supplies last.

Fall plant giveaway a new add this year

With the popularity of the tulip bulb giveaway in May, the city has now decided to add this fall giveaway into the mix.

Up for grabs will be either the vibrant reddish-hued large-leaved cordylines or green heart-shaped leaved alocasia elephant ears, which have been on display along the downtown Naperville streetscapes. Crews say they have about 200 of the perennials to give away.

Get there early, organizers say

The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and will run until noon, or while supplies last. Organizers recommend arriving early, noting that the plants may go quickly.

Plants will be bagged, with one given out per car. Crews on hand will do the loading, and instructions on plant care will be included.

Where to line up?

Those interested should line up on Main Street, between Benton and Van Buren avenues, beside the Main Street Promenade at 50 S. Main Street. Organizers say the line will be set up on the west side of the street next to the empty lot.

In the event of rain, the giveaway will be moved to Friday, Oct. 18, at the same time.

Photo courtesy: Downtown Naperville Alliance

