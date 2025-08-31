Planning for Naperville’s 2026 Independence Day fireworks show underway  

Labor Day might be the top-of-mind holiday at the moment, but Naperville Park District officials have their sights on another annual summertime staple that is still more than 10 months away.

District staffers and the park board had a preliminary discussion of next year’s Independence Day fireworks show at a meeting Thursday, Aug. 28. A final contract could be awarded in September, based on a recently unveiled timeline.

Why planning ahead for the show is important

Naperville’s well-attended 2025 Fourth of July fireworks might still be a recent memory, but Andrea Coates, director of recreation and facilities, said planning ahead and securing a contract is important.

“Every year, the park district looks to secure the Fourth of July fireworks as soon as possible after the current year, due to the limited number of vendors,” Coates said. “This year is no different.”

Since 2022, the Naperville Park District has been taking the reins in planning Independence Day fireworks, though the City of Naperville remains a participant in the time-honored event as well and does contribute funding to the event.

Naperville’s fireworks show has taken place at the Frontier Sports Complex since 2020. At the time, the switch was made because the site provided more viability for social distancing at the height of the pandemic. In the years since, the arrangement has continued.

Preliminary details of the 2026 Naperville fireworks contract

Mad Bomber, the fireworks production company that has been handling Naperville’s show in the recent past, could return for a sixth year, based on a proposal on the table.

Coates indicated Mad Bomber has submitted a $56,000 contract for 2026, which represents a 6% increase from the company’s 2025 proposal.

“This is due to the anticipated tariffs and the overall rising costs,” Coates said.

A tie-in to next year’s national milestone also might be a potential part of Naperville’s 2026 fireworks show, though specifics are still being hammered out.

“They have also included in their proposal other options to be considered as 2026 commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States, which we plan to discuss with the City of Naperville,” Coates said.

Unlike most government contracts, Coates said the park district’s traditional competitive bidding process will have to be waived because of the specialized nature of setting off fireworks.

“Fireworks is a service not readily available to competitive bidding,” Coates said. “Therefore, we intend to present an agreement, requesting that the bidding requirement be waived.”

