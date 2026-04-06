Planting pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

On Saturday, April 4, nearly 200 pinwheels were “planted” at Naperville Safety Town for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“The pinwheels symbolize a happy, healthy, carefree childhood. And that’s what we want for all children in all communities,” said Jennifer Samartano, a prevention specialist from Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

Several organizations partnered to plant the pinwheels

The Exchange Club of Will DuPage, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Bikers Against Child Abuse, and the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Juniorettes partnered to bring the pinwheels to Safety Town.

Safety Town’s mission is to educate children and families about safety and health. Having the pinwheels there on display, organizers said, could help spark conversation and awareness.

“It’s a great partnership to have with Safety Town here in Naperville. People drive by, and then we hope that they and all of us Google search and learn a little bit more about April being Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month,” said Karyn Charvat, a member of the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club, which runs Safety Town.

“When you drive by, you’re just totally blown away by the sparkly pinwheels,” said Samartano. “And then we have our sign about preventing child abuse, and then we have the little cutout girl with the giant pinwheel.”

Jerry Kochurka, the President of the Exchange Club of Will DuPage says planting the pinwheels is important to him.

“Children are our future, and they should be safe,” he said.

Child abuse prevention awareness

As for Samartano, she hopes to continue the conversation about child abuse prevention.

“Our whole slogan this year is pinwheels for possibility,” said Samartano. “With families at the center, anything is possible. And what that means is we’re going to shift more to the focus and the strengths of families and what they need, and not the deficits that they have and the struggles they had.”

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