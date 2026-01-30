Police seek Grinch suspect, cohorts, in repeated Naperville home vandalism

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing a local residence.

Egg-throwing vandals

According to a social media post from the Naperville Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 12, at around 9:22 p.m., approximately six people threw eggs at a home on the 400 block of Sleight Street, causing damage.

Vandalizing Grinch caught on camera in previous incident

Police say the residence has been targeted multiple times over the past year, including another incident during the summer, where one of the individuals approached the home and was caught on camera disguised as the Grinch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006. Tips may also be submitted via email or on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.