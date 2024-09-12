Police seek help finding duo possibly connected to criminal incidents in Naperville

Naperville police are hoping for the public’s help in finding two people believed to be connected to several criminal damage and burglary incidents in downtown Naperville over the past two weeks.

Crimes took place in downtown Naperville over three days

The crimes took place in the 0-100 block of E. Jefferson Avenue on Aug. 30, Sept. 3, and Sept. 7, according to a news release from Naperville Crime Stoppers. Authorities have photos of two individuals whom they say they believe are connected to the crimes.

Images of two people believed connected to criminal incidents

In the images, one man is shirtless, wearing dark shorts, white socks and dark shoes. His face is partially covered. The second person has dark hair, and is wearing a dark hoodie and dark sweatpants. They are seen walking up a set of stairs.

Cash reward for information leading to an arrest

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone giving information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the crimes.

Anonymous tips are accepted, and can be called in to 630-420-6006, or sent in through the Naperville Crime Stoppers website.

