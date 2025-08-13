Possibility of Nichols Library parking deck back in discussion

A proposal to build a parking deck at Nichols Library, which stalled when brought up in years past, may be coming back for consideration.

On Wednesday, the topic was discussed by the Naperville Riverwalk Commission, after being brought up by Riverwalk Commission Chair Jan Erickson. She’d been asked by the Downtown Advisory Committee to inquire if the group would endorse the idea.

A plan dating back to 2007

Plans for a Nichols Library parking deck date back to 2007, according to city engineer Andy Hynes. The original proposal was four levels and included 500 parking spaces—a net gain of 370—multiple entrances, and public restrooms.

At the time, the project sparked debate among residents before being halted in 2008 due to the Great Recession and the construction of other downtown parking decks.

“The subject has come up a couple of times over the last couple of decades, and this is just the latest point of interest to reevaluate whether to move forward with that parking deck,” said Hynes.

Updated plans were not presented to the commission, but Hynes noted the new proposal would be based on the 2007 plan. It would require a new design consultant and reevaluation to ensure compliance with updated building codes.

“Right now, we have programmed in our capital improvement plan to do that design update in 2027. Then the construction would be in [2027, 2028, and 2029,] but that’s a few years out there,” said Hynes.

Majority support from the Riverwalk Commission

A majority of commissioners supported the idea, with some saying they have received feedback from community members about the need for additional parking.

“A couple of the comments I get from some Riverwalk users are frustration over parking nearby. If they don’t find a parking spot right on the Riverwalk, they almost feel like they don’t want to come,” said Commissioner Tiffani Picco. “I think having a larger parking option adjacent to the Riverwalk would be beneficial.”

Others said the additional parking could also benefit downtown businesses.

“I do agree with other people that parking is definitely an issue in downtown Naperville. I think any additional parking would help the downtown businesses and also visitors to the Riverwalk. I think it’s a great idea,” said Commissioner Seth Michael.

Some supporters, however, wanted more details before giving full approval.

“Conceptually, I support the idea. Obviously, not seeing a plan and no details on the parking lot, I would reserve my support to qualified support, but hopefully we would be involved somewhat in the process to understand what’s going into it,” said Commissioner Greg Sagen.

Some commissioners say the group should not get involved

Commissioners hesitant to back the parking deck said they don’t see its direct connection to the Riverwalk.

“I don’t have a negative opinion against it at all. I just don’t see how it impacts the Riverwalk Commission,” said Commissioner Grant Cowen.

Given the past controversy surrounding the parking deck, some members felt the commission shouldn’t take a stance.

“This is a controversial topic in the public. I don’t see why we’re getting involved with it,” said Commissioner John Cuff. “We could make a general comment that we recognize the need for additional parking for people who use the Riverwalk, but I don’t think this is something we should be touching.”

DAC member says parking deck could create opportunities for the Riverwalk

Rick Hitchcock, a Downtown Advisory Committee member, said a new parking deck would not only benefit Riverwalk visitors but could also open the door to new amenities at the lot across from Sullivan’s Steakhouse at Jackson Avenue and South Main Street.

“Twenty years ago, the commission [found] that there are some potential opportunities there that could be quite exciting, but they can’t be advanced until there’s additional parking provided somewhere. Parking somewhere else is the key that unlocks the potential for that piece of the Riverwalk,” said Hitchcock.

Next steps for the Nichols Library parking deck

No vote or action was taken at Wednesday’s meeting.

The commission will dive deeper into the topic at an upcoming Riverwalk Planning, Design, and Construction Committee meeting, where Hynes will share more information about the potential parking deck.

A vote on whether to support the parking deck is planned for the next Riverwalk Commission meeting.

