Proposed Naperville Prairie Nature Garden may soon be placed

A new addition could take root along the Naperville Riverwalk later this year.

A Prairie Nature Garden has been proposed for the area west of Cenntenial Beach along the edges of the detention basin near the sand volleyball court. It’s just one of the improvements laid out in the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan.

Naperville Park District officials refined the original project and presented it to the Riverwalk Commission, which approved the plan at its Jan. 10 meeting.

What will the garden feature?

The project will remove the turf grass at the detention basin and replace it with deep-rooted native vegetation. Peggy Motta, the Naperville Park District project manager, said this is better for water quality, stormwater absorption, and habitat.

An interpretive sign will also be installed.

“We’re putting in some educational signage so people understand why we’re doing [this project] and what the benefits of those native prairie plantings are,” said Pat Kennedy, Chair of the Naperville Riverwalk Commission.

A boardwalk within the basin was initially planned but was removed as it can’t be in a floodway, according to Bill Novack, director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) at the City of Naperville.

Instead, a lookout with pavers will be installed with benches, trash receptacles, and landscaping along the basin.

Next steps for the Prairie Nature Garden

The Riverwalk Foundation has agreed to fund the Prairie Nature Garden project up to $45,000.

The next steps are heading to Naperville City Council and the Naperville Park Board this month for approval.

If approved, park officials say the project is expected to be completed sometime in the summer, depending on the weather.

“I think the Naperville community will definitely embrace it. They will see the benefits and realize that it’s another step in the right direction to improving our community and the Riverwalk,” said Novack.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!