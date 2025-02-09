Proposed Naperville Sweat Lodge approved for liquor license, with restrictions

The Naperville Sweat Lodge, a proposed hybrid bathhouse and restaurant, has moved one step forward in its process, after getting approval to serve alcoholic beverages, with certain restrictions.

The business—set to be located at 1936 Springbrook Square Drive—would function as a spa, with a separate restaurant and dining area attached. Patrons would be able to enjoy food and beverages from the restaurant while utilizing the spa, which would include a men-only section, a women-only section, and a coed section.

Licenses granted…but with conditions to the Naperville Sweat Lodge

At the Naperville Liquor Commission meeting Thursday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Class B and Class M licenses requested, but with restrictions including limiting alcohol consumption at the spa to its dining areas and any rest areas, and a two-drink maximum.

The petitioners are also required to build a wall separating the locker rooms from areas of liquor service to address the commission’s concerns about ensuring that alcohol will not be served in any areas where there is nudity, in accordance with Naperville Municipal Code 3-3-14.

Petitioners Alex Loyfman and Mariya Glukhova had originally requested only a Class B liquor license, which is designed for businesses mostly serving food like a restaurant or tavern. But due to the spa-centric nature of the business concept, they were also approved for a Class M liquor license fit for a recreational or lifestyle facility.

Concerns over alcohol consumption and safety

Commissioners Kelly Meyer Douglas and Mitch Stauffer visited the petitioners’ existing Chicago Bath House after the proposal was brought to the liquor commission in December. At that time, the vote was tabled until the commission could gather additional information about the business.

After the visit, Stauffer said, although he saw the appeal of the establishment, he felt there was a need to enforce some restrictions to stop any unlawful consumption of alcohol.

“I think just broadly, my experience is the staff upstairs are responsible for dispensing the alcohol. But down in the basement…there are people there to help with the towels and things like that. But there was like no supervision of alcohol consumption,” said Stauffer at Thursday’s commission meeting.

Glukhova explained that at the Chicago location, ID information is entered into computers, and guests are assigned a locker number, allowing staff to keep track of purchases.

“When we give you the locker, in the computer, we put, for example, under age, under 21. So when you call from downstairs…and you say, ‘I want to have a beer,’ the server opens up your tab and he sees you are under 21,” she said. “So, this is how, and the same thing, how we can control how many drinks you can have.”

Even with this protocol in place, Stauffer said there would need to be additional oversight of where alcoholic beverages can be consumed on the premises and how much can be bought.

“Everything I see when I look up alcohol and saunas, alcohol and hot tubs is like, be careful…because of dehydration, because of relaxation, and you can fall asleep. You can drown, blood flow, circulation, it just seems like there is a potential for so, if unsupervised,” said Stauffer

Next steps for the Sweat Lodge

The approval of the Class M license is tentative and may be revoked if the petitioners fail to implement all the commission’s added restrictions.

They are also required to provide Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli with more detailed plans of the building’s layout as they move forward.

Reported by Anulika Ocuba

