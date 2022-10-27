Public Input Sought for Phase Two of Downtown Naperville Streetscape Improvement

The City of Naperville is inviting the public to weigh in on the next phase of the Downtown Streetscape Improvement project.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, the city’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Business (TED) Group will host a public input session to showcase initial designs for the second phase of the project.

Next Steps For Streetscape Improvement Project

That next step involves rebuilding Washington Street between Chicago Avenue and Benton Avenue, as well as the east side of Main Street, just south of Van Buren Avenue. Improvements planned include updating streetscapes, repairing and upgrading utilities, and reconstructing roads. Parking along Washington Street however will remain the same. Work on the changes is tentatively set to begin in summer of 2023.

Three Design Options

Both city staff and members from the Civiltech Engineering, Inc. project team will be on hand at the public meeting to discuss details and answer questions. Three preliminary project designs will be shown in an open-house style format. Public feedback is encouraged and will be used when deciding on the final design.

Phase One Complete

Phase One of the Downtown Streetscape Improvement project is largely complete and expected to full wrap by the end of November. That stage involved improvements to parts of Webster, Jefferson, Main and Jackson streets.

Public Meeting Information

The public meeting will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the NEU meeting room at the Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle Street.

Those who can’t attend can view the plans online after the meeting and send feedback via email to rubushk@naperville.il.us. Full information about the project can be found on the City of Naperville website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

