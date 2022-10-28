Pumpkins Wheel Up For Turning Pointe’s Naperville Pumpkin Race

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will take to the track on Saturday, October 29, at the sixth annual Naperville Pumpkin Race. Hosted by the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, the yearly event pits gourd against gourd in a series of races leading up to the championship round.

Get Wheeled Up

To take part, participants simply need a pumpkin and a set of wheels. Racing kits could be pre-ordered or will be available for purchase on-site at the race, held at Rotary Hill Park in downtown Naperville, near the Millennium Carillon. The kits are assembled by students at Turning Pointe. You can also pick up a pumpkin on-site while supplies last.

Those in need of a hand can bring their pumpkin/racer kit pair to the event and have one of the Pumpkin Pit crew assemble it for them.

Costume Contests, Both Pumpkin And People

But getting the pumpkin rolling is only part of the fun. Décor goes a long way, and participants are encouraged to dress up their pumpkins as they see fit. Decorations can either be put on in advance or at the event where a decorating tent will have supplies on hand.

After the qualifying race, participants can put up their pumpkins for consideration in a pumpkin decoration contest. And those behind the pumpkin can also get in on the fun, with costume contests for different age groups: 0 to 5; 6 to 10; 11 to 15; and 16 and up.

More Details

Turning Pointe Autism Foundations runs programs for children and young adults with autism. The pumpkin race event is meant to help raise awareness about autism and the foundation, while providing some Halloween fun.

Also on hand at the event will be Pinot’s Palette with some free fall painting, and the Relish food truck. The event starts off at noon and runs until 4 p.m.

A full list of rules, as well as tips and tricks for the pumpkin racer can be found on the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

