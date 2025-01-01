Remembering those we’ve lost in Naperville in 2024

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect and remember who Naperville has lost in the past year.

This is an incomplete list, but an offering to remember a few Napervillians who have left us this year. It’s an opportunity to learn about them and to give a silent nod to all families who have lost a loved one this past year.

The following stories are edited versions of obituaries found on Beidleman-Kunsch, Friedrich Jones Funeral Home, and Legacy.com.

Robert “Bob” Anderson

Robert “Bob” Anderson owned and operated Oswald’s Pharmacy and Anderson’s Books, Inc., for more than a decade. He purchased the business from his father-in-law Harold Kester, running it from 1977 to 1991. Anderson later sold the business to his four children, with it now being operated by the family’s sixth generation. It will celebrate 150 years of operation in 2025.

Bob grew up in Princeton, Illinois. He was a four-sport athlete and graduated from Princeton High School. He met his future wife, Jean Kester, at Knox College. The two were married during their junior year. As a college athlete, Bob was undefeated in competing on the Knox swim team in all four years and was inducted into the Knox Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992.

Bob was an officer in the Army in 1954 after graduating from the ROTC program. He was stationed in Puerto Rico and continued to serve in the Army Reserves until 1962.

He entered pharmacy school at the University of Illinois and became a full-time pharmacist at Oswald’s Pharmacy before buying the business in the late seventies.

Bob’s community service included being president of the Rotary Club of Naperville and a member of the Naperville Heritage Society.

Many people may have seen Bob walking his beloved pugs which he showed for over 40 years, winning numerous championships.

Bob died on October 18, 2024, one day shy of his 93rd birthday.

Jeanne M. Buddingh

Jeanne Marie Buddingh, was born in Chicago but made Naperville her home. She loved Naperville, and dedicated her time, treasures, and talents to making it better.

Jeanne was a past member of the board of directors for Naperville CARES, Naperville Chamber of Commerce, and Naperville United Way, and also served as a Riverwalk Commissioner. She was proud of her community’s accomplishments.

She and her husband David, who she referred to as, “the love of her life” began Buddingh & Associates, Inc. in 1994.

The Buddinghs were founding members of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish. Jeanne was deeply devoted to her faith and parish for over 35 years.

Jeanne died on June 4, 2024, at the age of 68.

Janet Buglio

Janet Buglio was the Executive Director of Communications of Indian Prairie School District 204 (2002- 2021) and worked for the district for over 20 years.

She was a dedicated professional, working long hours to serve the students, staff, and educators at IPSD 204.

Janet died on November 19, 2024, after a brief illness. She was 60 years old.

Shawn Collins

Naperville resident Shawn Collins, who grew up in Lisle, was a go-getter from the start. By fifth grade, he had started both a successful paper route with his older sister and a neighborhood lawn mowing business, according to his family.

As an adult, Collins would become a successful attorney, founding The Collins Law Firm in Naperville, and continuing the business for more than 30 years. The firm would play a pivotal role in the Sterigenics environmental lawsuit, landing a record settlement for families who suffered illnesses due to exposure to cancer-causing ethylene oxide pollution.

Collins was married to his wife Meg in 1986, and the two had three daughters, with Shawn delighting in his duties as a “girl dad.” Collins died on December 15 at the age of 67, following a heart attack a month earlier.

Hilary Decent

Hillary Decent knew how to grab people with a strong open. As a weekly columnist for the Naperville Sun, she was known for her quick wit, conversational style, and ability to infuse a bit of her own life into many of her columns.

Born in Wembley, a suburb of London, Decent showed writing talent from an early age. She met her husband Ross through mutual friends, and the two would move to Naperville in 2007, which is when she had her first stint with the Sun as a freelance writer. She’d go on to pen columns for them and a number of other local publications throughout the years, calling herself a “freelance journalist living the American dream.”

She was a true fan of Naperville and gave back to the community as a member of the Rotary Club of Naperville for 17 years.

Decent died on October 15, at the age of 67, after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of the brain and spine.

Wilbert F. Hageman

Wilbert F. Hageman grew up in a farm family in Naperville. He graduated from Naperville Community High School and married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Drendel in 1949.

He started his career in the bulk milk business and moved to Kearns Feed and Supply for 20 years before building and operating Wheatland Feed Center until his retirement in 2000.

His farming roots would lead him to become involved with preserving the farm culture of the area and helping farming move forward. He helped to establish both the Farmers Plaza on the Naperville Riverwalk and revitalized the Wheatland Plowing Match Association. Wibert supported the creation of the Agricultural Center at to the Naper Settlement, which opened in 2023.

Wilbert died on Saturday, January 6, 2024. He was 93 years old.

John Heitmanek

John Heitmanek, a Naperville resident for more than 50 years, was the co-owner of the oldest business in DuPage County, Beidelman Furniture.

He was a salesman at Beidelman for many years, running the business with his wife, Lana.

Though an athlete in his youth, acting was his passion, and he received an MFA in Theatre Arts from the Art Institute Chicago’s Goodman School of Drama. He’d later tour the country in the 70s with the Free Street Theater, which brought public performances to underserved communities. He loved music and was a talented harmonica player, and delighted in roller skating “well into his sixties,” his family shared in his obituary.

John died on November 14. He was 78 years old.

Ron Keller

For 57 years, Ron Keller directed the Naperville Municipal Band, promoting a music culture that was audience-centered and mentoring the next generation of musicians.

He will forever be remembered for his lifelong commitment to bringing music to the community. Since his early days on Ellsworth Street, Ron Keller was rooted within the Naperville Municipal Band. His great-grandfather Joseph Bapst was the director in the 1870s and 1880s. His mother and father were also long-time members of the group.

Ron joined the band in 1951, becoming part of the group’s tuba section. He temporarily stepped up to fill in as the band’s director in the summer of 1962, setting the stage for him to take over that slot permanently in 1966. He performed his last concert with the group on August 10, 2023, handing over the baton to Emily Binder, one of his former students.

Ron Keller died on January 24. He was 84 years old.

John Kunsch

John William Kunsch was the first Naperville resident to serve in Vietnam, which set the stage for his lifetime of service.

Serving in the Army, he became a Combat Platoon Leader with the “Big Red One” of the First Infantry Division. In 1965, John was awarded the Bronze Star of Valor for service above and beyond the call of duty. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.

After the service, John married his sweetheart, Cassandra Beidelman, and joined the family funeral business. He served as a licensed funeral director and embalmer at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory for more than 50 years.

John died on January 21, 2024. He was 83 years old.

Ann Lord

If you have been to a Naperville Municipal Band (NMB) concert, then you have heard the voice…and laugh…of Ann Lord. The longtime Mistress of Ceremonies will be remembered for her good humor and quick wit as she guided the crowd through the musical history during her six decades in the role.

She first started with the band as a clarinetist when she was 15 years old, after being recruited by then-band director Elmer Koerner. She took a break when she headed off to college to pursue a love of acting, and eventually landed a job at KGLO Television and Radio in Mason City, Iowa, where she became an on-air personality.

But she’d return to Naperville in 1957, becoming a teacher at Naperville North High School, and falling right back into tempo as a member of the band – but this time, as an announcer. She and her childhood friend, Ron Keller – the band’s director, would have a more than 50-year partnership on stage. Lord’s husband John would also assist, handling sound for the group.

Ann died just a month after her friend Ron, on February 24, 2024. She was 93 years old.

Donald “Don” O’Reilly

Donald O’Reilly, better known as “Don,” was a proud World War II veteran, and a longtime Naperville resident. He will be remembered for his service to the country and his commitment to those around him, particularly his fellow veterans.

Don was well known for being one of the few World War II veterans in the area. He served as a military policeman (MP) in the Army Air Corps, stationed in England from 1942 to 1945. He moved to Naperville in 1958, committing time to the local VFW and American Legion.

He was an active member of the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville for 63 years, and the Naperville Radio Watch until he stepped down at the age of 100.

Don died on March 29. He was 102 years old.

Adam Russo

Adam Russo liked to lift people up. Whether as a therapist, business coach, or board member, Russo would get to the heart of an issue and try to make a change for the better.

Born on the east coast in New Rochelle, New York, once he moved to Naperville some two decades ago, he quickly started to make his mark. He launched Edgewood Clinical Services in Naperville in 2004, offering family counseling with a focus on adolescence. A trained therapist, Russo took a particular interest in helping young people thrive, finding ways to both motivate and challenge them.

That outreach extended into the community as well, through his work with youth-focused nonprofit KidsMatter. He was also Chairman of the Board of the Naperville Chamber of Commerce from 2016 to 2017 and served on its board of directors.

Adam died on September 8. He was 48 years old.

