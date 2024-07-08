Road resurfacing, intersection improvements on DuPage County construction lineup

The DuPage County Division of Transportation has released its lineup of construction projects for 2024, with $36.1 million in infrastructure improvements planned.

On the docket: road resurfacing, intersection improvements, and bridge reconstruction

On the docket is the resurfacing of fifty-seven miles of DuPage County highway, extending the life of those roadways and improving rideability.

Also slated are a number of intersection and roadway improvements, including the stretch of Naperville Road between Ridgeland Avenue and I-88 in Naperville, which will include an upgrade to the Diehl Road intersection.

Woodridge will see improvements to Lemont Road from 83rd Street to 87th Street and at the intersection of 87th Street and Woodward Avenue.

Other major projects include the reconstruction of part of Fabyan Parkway in West Chicago, and a section of York Road in Elk Grove Village and Bensenville, as well as the reconstruction of both the Geneva Road bridge and Warrenville Road bridge over the DuPage River.

“Our goal for the annual Transportation Construction Program is to maintain or improve the safety and accessibility of our roads in a comprehensive and cost-effective manner,” said Transportation Committee Chair Mary FitzGerald Ozog in a news release from the county. “Our larger projects aim to reduce the congestion, ensure the state of good repair of our capital facilities, and improve the overall mobility for residents, workers, and visitors in DuPage County.”

Construction projects part of five-year Transportation Improvement Program

The DuPage County Board approved the projects as part of its five-year Transportation Improvement Program.

That program has earmarked more than $327 million in federal and county funds to help make county roads safer and ease congestion. Included in those plans is drainage work to alleviate flooding, and improvements to bikeway and multiuse paths.

More details about upcoming construction projects in the county can be found on the DuPage County website.

