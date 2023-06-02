Rotary Club of Naperville Assists Several Dozen Other Nonprofits

One local non-profit assisted several dozen others today with much-needed funding.

The Rotary Club of Naperville held its annual Community Service Grant Program, a luncheon where they it gave $175,000 to 36 organizations.

“We gather here today to celebrate our good fortune as Rotarians as a community to lift up and serve those organizations who are a source of hope for those in need,” said Rotarian, Alma Jones.

Recipients of the Rotary Club’s grants

The money will help families and individuals in a number of categories, including:

Education Academy of the Arts Elyssa’s Mission Indian Prairie Educational Foundation Literacy DuPage Naperville Education Foundation

Family Services Career & Networking Center Family Shelter Service of MFSD Loaves & Fishes Community Services Love Your Neighbor Touch My Heart West Suburban Community Pantry YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Food/shelter/clothing Bridge Communities DuPage PADS Hesed House

Mental & Physical Health, personal development Awesome Life Academy DayOne PACT Edward Foundation Little Friends NAMI DuPage SamaraCare Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Western DuPage Special Recreation Association

Senior Services DuPage Senior Citizens Council Naperville & Lisle Triad Naperville Elderly Homes (Martin Avenue Apartments) Naperville Seniors in Action (Ride Assist Naperville) Riverwalk Adult Day Services Senior Home Sharing

Youth Services Alive Center CASA DuPage County Kids Matter Teen Parent Connection Three Fires Council YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago – Safe & Sound

Community Support NCTV17



“I love the difference that these groups of organizations make in our community with profound needs,” said event co-chair, Stephanie Jones-Kastelic. “All the groups that we’re awards grants to provide for humanitarian needs which keep folks out of crises and propel them into a better way of life.”

Applying for next year’s grants

The grant program is an annual initiative, with applications becoming available in January of each new year and recipients are selected by May. The Rotary Club of Naperville encourages any nonprofits in these categories who need some financial help to check out their website for more information.