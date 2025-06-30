Rotary Club of Naperville welcomes new president, recognizes members

The Rotary Club of Naperville welcomed a new president during its Presidential Transition Dinner on Thursday at Naper Settlement.

Mike Calabrese was inducted as the new president, succeeding outgoing president Jacque Clermont, who served in the role for the last year.

Clermont expressed her joy about leading throughout the year, describing it as “one of the most fulfilling experiences.”

“It’s hard to put into words what this year has meant to me…Serving as president of this club has been a privilege and a joy, and I carry these memories, relationships, and lessons with me forever,” said Clermont.

Rotarians recognized with annual Rotary Club awards

During the event, the Rotary Club also recognized some Rotarians for their work in the community, including board member Barry McKeown, who was presented the club’s highest honor, the Rita Harvard Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award celebrates a lifetime of exceptional Rotary service and is named in honor of Rita Harvard, a Naperville native who was the Rotary Club’s first female president in 1994. Harvard was a beloved and active member of the community until her death in 2012 at 82.

Another board member, Donna Malone, was honored with the Rotarian of the Year award, which recognizes a member for their extraordinary impact.

Rotarian Alma Jones received the Art Davis Leadership Award for her exemplary leadership through years of service to the club, while Nathan Lara earned the Emerging Leader award, which celebrates a first-time board member for their leadership and initiative.

Rotary treasurer Bill Johnson received the Five Avenues of Service Award, which is given to a member who has made meaningful contributions across all Rotary service areas.

Lastly, additional Rotarians were honored with the Service above Self Award, which recognizes committee members for their service this year. Recipients include Brian & Sandy Coughlin, Steve Coates, Mike Milano, Stephanie Jones-Kastelic and Curt Stowers.

About the Rotary Club of Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville has been a part of the city for more than 80 years, founded in 1941 with only 15 people. Now with more than 100 members, the organization works to provide humanitarian services in and around the community.

Photo Courtesy: The Rotary Club of Naperville

