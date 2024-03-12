Runway makes return to downtown Naperville at Fashion Brunch – Spring Edition

The runway is making a return to downtown Naperville at the Fashion Brunch – Spring Edition.

“Everybody likes to rev up their wardrobe for the season and they might not have the time to go store by store, and this is just a way to see new trends, what’s out there, find something special to treat themselves with, and see it all in one place while sitting there, visiting with friends,” said Katie Wood, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance

Fashion Brunch – Spring Edition details

By popular demand from merchants and community members, the Downtown Naperville Alliance is partnering with 20 apparel businesses for the seasonal event.

It will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House, 55 South Main St. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 12 at 9:00 a.m. and can be purchased online.

Tickets include access to the spring fashion show, brunch from Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House, coffee or tea, goodie bags, and prizes. Those attending in groups are encouraged to purchase tickets together to ensure they will be seated at the same table.

“This is an informal fashion show which means the models will be strolling the restaurant table by table, showing their fashions, while attendees enjoy great food and conversations, and win prizes while viewing all the latest spring fashions,” said Wood.

The new trends will be showcased by store associates and professional and volunteer models.

Wood said a fall edition of the fashion brunch is currently planned but depends on the community response to this event.

Photo Courtesy: Katie Wood

