Sand and snow in store at new Naperville indoor kids’ spaces

Two new indoor spaces geared for kids are eyeing locations in Naperville.

Ski and snowboard school Shredder Ski & Snowboard and indoor sandbox experience Little Diggers Playspace are both scheduled to open around the new year.

Shredder Ski & Snowboard eyes January opening

Shredder Ski & Snowboard owners said they are hoping to open in January, pending city permits, at 204 South Route 59, Suite 19B, in Westridge Court with classes, open gyms and private events.

Ryan and Gianna Marshall wanted to bring the ski school to Naperville after signing up their son for classes at Shredder Chicago.

“As parents raising our family here, we loved the idea of creating a place where other kids could have that same experience,” the Marshalls told NCTV17 in an email. “What started with signing our son up for lessons turned into a pretty big family adventure!”

The Naperville school will be located at the former Fresh Market location, offering nearly 10,000 square feet, with two ski slopes for year-round lessons.

“We want this to be a place where learning feels like play. Whether a child has never put on ski boots or is getting ready for a family trip, our goal is to help them feel comfortable, build confidence and have fun along the way,” the Marshalls said.

The school’s core programs are designed for kids ages one to 10, with private classes available for all ages, including older children and adults.

“Watching our own son get excited about snowboarding is what brought us here, and we’re excited to share that with other families,” the Marshalls said.

Little Diggers Playspace opening at Tower Crossing

Geared for children ages seven and under, Little Diggers Playspace is in the city permitting process and looking to open in January or February.

The 1,200-square-foot playspace will be located at 1512 North Naper Blvd, unit 160, in the Tower Crossing shopping center.

The playspace will offer select days for older children with sensory needs, and parents can enjoy hot and cold nitro coffee on tap while children play with construction toys in one of the four sandboxes. Two sandboxes will be open for public use, and two will be reserved for private parties.

Owner Jason Rothenberg told NCTV17 they will use soft and easy-to-clean sand imported from the Bahamas.

Rothenberg lives in Naperville with his wife and two children, having moved back to the area from Texas last fall.

“We were taking our kids to various kids’ gyms in Texas, and the idea interested me, but I wanted to find something new and different. Little Diggers was advertising a location in Austin, and the concept caught my attention immediately,” Rothenberg said.

The Rothenbergs partnered with their friends, the Flanagans, who have a background in early education and Montessori teaching, to open Naperville’s location.

“It seemed like the perfect thing to bring to Naperville with us, and we got to work immediately on planning how to make it happen,” Rothenberg said.

Featured images courtesy: Little Diggers Naperville (left) and Shredder Ski & Snowboard (right)

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