The Fresh Market to close Naperville location

The Fresh Market in Naperville will be closing its doors soon, a year after opening in the north end of the Westridge Court shopping center near Block 59.

Closing date dependent on inventory sales

The official closing date for the store at 204 S. Rt. 59 has not been announced and is dependent on the store’s inventory sales, according to a representative from The Fresh Market.

When asked why the business was closing, they said in a statement, “As a growing company, we regularly evaluate our store portfolio to ensure alignment with our strategic goals. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to close our location in Naperville.”

They also emphasized their commitment to supporting employees who will be affected by the closure.

New location opening in Chicago

The Naperville store, which opened in November 2024, was the business’s sixth location in Illinois at the time. A new location will be opening in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood at the end of the year.

“While closing our Naperville store was a difficult decision, The Fresh Market’s presence in the Chicago area remains strong and we are looking forward to opening our newest location on North Wells Street later this year,” they said.

The store is holding a 25% off storewide sale, excluding alcohol and gift cards, while supplies last.

