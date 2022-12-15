Santa Photo Fundraiser For Naperville Tornado Relief Efforts

Naperville Tornado Relief is hosting a picture with Santa event this Saturday, December 17, to raise money to help clean the remaining debris from the yards of those impacted by the June 2021 tornado that hit Naperville.

Photos With Santa

Santa will be available for photos from noon to 3 p.m at BaseCamp Pub in Lisle, located at 5750 Lakeside Drive. He’ll send kids off with a candy cane and holiday pencil. The event is free but donations are encouraged.

Proceeds Help In Tornado Relief Efforts

Any proceeds raised from the event will help the efforts of Naperville Tornado Relief in partnership with M.P. Foundation to remove the glass and debris still embedded in the yards of those hit by the tornado. Those particles are problematic, as each time it rains, the debris is pushed to the soil’s surface, making a hazardous surface to walk on.

As this type of clean-up isn’t covered by insurance, Naperville Tornado Relief launched efforts to raise money for grants to aid the most impacted homeowners in the path of the tornado. Events like Saturday’s Santa photos will help provide the means to do so, while spreading holiday cheer as well.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!