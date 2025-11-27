Sewa Diwali donates food and cash to Naperville’s Loaves & Fishes 

Naperville’s Loaves & Fishes Community Services will be able to help more families during the holidays, thanks to a donation from Sewa Diwali, a food drive initiative by Dharmic communities during the Diwali festival.

It received 4,016 pounds of food and $3,116 in cash.

“During a season when the need is especially high, this generous gift of food and financial support is a powerful reminder of our community’s spirit,” said Megan Lynch, Executive Vice President of Advancement at Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

“As families prepare for Thanksgiving, we’re grateful to see neighbors stepping up for neighbors,” said Lynch.

Commitment to addressing food insecurity

Sewa Diwali said it chose Loaves & Fishes for its ability to stretch every donated dollar into multiple pounds of food. But it plans to make more donations.

It said about 20,000 pounds of food have been collected by American Indian community organizations across the western Chicago suburbs, and it will be distributed among several nonprofits, including the Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry on Jericho Road.

“Sewa Diwali is an event where many community organizations come together to collect food, inspired by the spirit of the Diwali festival,” said Mahesh Chintakunta, volunteer with the local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS).

City of Naperville Honors Sewa Diwali with an Official Proclamation

On November 4, 2025, the group also received an official proclamation from the City of Naperville recognizing Sewa Diwali for its contributions to civic engagement, volunteerism, and cultural unity, presented by Mayor Scott Wehrli.

