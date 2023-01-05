Sheriff’s office reveals holiday enforcement numbers

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and law enforcement across Illinois partnered for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday enforcement campaign.

“We can’t stress this enough: Impaired driving is illegal, potentially deadly behavior, and it puts the driver, passengers, and all road users at risk,” said DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick. “The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head-on. If you use any impairing substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

Holiday enforcement numbers

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Federal highway safety funds are managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The following infractions were enforced during the holiday campaign:

30 speeding

5 distracted driving

2 no valid driver’s license

1 driving while license was suspended/revoked

1 no seatbelt

3 disobey a traffic control device

1 disobey Illinois vehicle code title statute

2 no registration

5 uninsured motor vehicle

1 failure to signal

1 improper turn

7 disobey stop sign

2 no plates

2 expired plates

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

