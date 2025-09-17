Shots fired at State Sen. Loughran Cappel’s Shorewood home, suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after two homes in Shorewood were damaged by gunfire early Tuesday morning, including the residence of Illinois state Senator Meg Loughran Cappel, according to a news release from the Shorewood Police Department.

Gunshots fired in Shorewood in the early morning

Police said around 4:50 a.m., they received reports of gunshots near Ca-Crest Drive and Highland Drive, but officers were unable to locate a suspect or evidence when they arrived on scene.

At 6:50 a.m., another call led officers to the 500 block of Bethany Drive, where they found a home struck three times by what appeared to be a small-caliber firearm. No one inside was injured.

While police were investigating, they received another call from a resident living in the 500 block of Northgate Lane. They reported finding damage from a single gunshot after hearing a loud noise earlier in the morning.

Officers recovered evidence from both scenes and determined the firearm used appeared to be the same in each case, pending lab confirmation. Police say videos shared by neighbors helped them identify the vehicle and suspect involved in the shootings. They added that anyone with additional video evidence should contact their Investigations Division at (815) 725-1460.

Senator MegLoughran Cappel’s family not harmed

Loughran Cappel, who represents Illinois’ 49th District, which includes parts of Naperville, Bolingbrook, Joliet, Aurora, and nine other communities, said in a social media post that police had determined the shooting was not politically motivated.

“My family and I are safe and I’m thankful that no one was hurt,” Loughran Cappel said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. At times like these, I am reminded of how precious peace and safety are in our communities. Violence is never the answer.”

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!