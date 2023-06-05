Shots fired in a Naperville home on Sunday afternoon

Shots were fired in a Naperville home on Sunday afternoon around 2 pm in the 2200 block of Wentworth Court. Naperville Police say an armed man went into the residence, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and one person in the home. Police believe the subjects knew one another. The person fled the scene.

No injuries reported by Naperville Police

Police say there were no injuries, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police seek public’s help

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

