Showcasing tradition and culture at HRIDUM 2026

Rhythm and storytelling took center stage at HRIDUM 2026, a dance showcase in Naperville, on Aug. 22.

Sharing Kathak dance

The event gave performers at Nritya Natya Academy a chance to share a Kathak routine at Center Stage Theatre, bringing together students of various ages with a shared passion for the art form.

Kathak is one of eight Indian classical dance styles, emphasizing footwork and expression.

Madhura Sane, Director of NNA, said she hopes the showcase brought attention to this unique dance tradition.

“Preserving, promoting and educating on the Indian classical dance of Kathak worldwide, that’s our mission,” Sane said.

Kathak is taught by NNA at three locations across Illinois.

Carrying on tradition

Sane said it’s rewarding to watch her students learn both the cultural roots of the dance in addition to the movements, carrying on its importance thousands of miles from where it began.

“Teaching this art in India itself is quite easy because the kids there are in that tradition, are in that culture. They’re growing up in that country. But kids here, they are Americans, they are born here, they are brought up here,” Sane said. “It’s tougher to teach here. That’s why a lot of dedication goes into this classical, the way we teach, the techniques, the footwork, and it’s amazing to see that even if they’re not in India, they are able to catch this and grasp it.”



Lifting one another up

Sane added that seeing her students support one another through the learning process both on and off-stage was a special experience.

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