Singing Valentine serenades from Chorus of DuPage

Chorus of DuPage barbershop quartets were back out spreading happiness and cheer throughout the Chicagoland area on Valentine’s Day with their unique singing valentines.

Singing Valentine

“So, we’ve taken a couple of years off because of COVID and everything else. So, Valentine’s singing is a tradition. So, we go out, we get appointments from people who want to have wishes for their loved ones, and we’ll go out and sing Valentines to them. Usually we’ll give them a rose, a card, and sing two or three songs,” said Jeff Gronemeyer, quartet singer.

For this particular serenade the quartet headed to North Central College where a husband had surprised his wife, who works in the admissions office, with a few sweet songs.

“Moment of joy”

The quartet volunteers their time on Valentine’s Day, saying the payoff is the smiles their songs bring.

“It’s that kind of thing that’s just so magnificent. You touched people’s hearts. You give them a little moment of joy that otherwise they never would have had. And it’s all because we can sing,” said Mark Johnson, quartet singer.

