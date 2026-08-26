Six candidates eye three Naperville Park Board seats 

Three of the seven seats on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners will be up for election next spring, and so far, five people have picked up petitions of candidacy to prepare for a run.

The five include two of the three commissioners whose terms are expiring — Chris Jacks and John Risvold — as well as newcomers Carole Jones and Amy Phillips, and former commissioner William Eagan. All five have confirmed their candidacy to NCTV17.

Meanwhile, Rich Janor, whose term also expires next spring, has not picked up a petition of candidacy as of Wednesday morning. In a phone interview, Janor said he does intend to pick up a petition so he can run for re-election — seeking what would be his fifth term as a commissioner.

The next election comes as the park district prepares to construct a new indoor fitness and aquatics center at Frontier Sports Complex after voters approved a $120 million referendum this spring.

Why candidates seek to serve on Naperville park board

Janor said it’s valuable to have a mix of newer and more experienced commissioners to guide the district through construction of its next large-scale indoor space.

“Our referendum passed, and we’ve got a major project on the horizon with the new activity center,” Janor said. “Since I served as board president during the construction of our first activity center at Fort Hill, I think I bring a unique perspective and definitely would like to see this one through completion as well.”

Jacks said the past four years have been good ones for the park district, and he wants to continue the strong governance that has led to low staff turnover and growth in parks and facilities.

“I want to continue building on the strong foundation that makes our park district one of the best in Illinois,” Jacks said. “My priority has been — and will continue to be — strong fiscal management and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

Risvold said he’s enjoyed his first four years on the park board and wants to continue supporting what he calls a “well-run” organization focused on “finding good ways to save taxpayer dollars.” He also wants to continue efforts to expand the district’s fee assistance program “to make sure every person can play soccer or do gymnastics.”

“My kids learned to play chess through the park district,” Risvold said. “No one should be left out of that because they can’t afford an entrance fee.”

Eagan, who served on the park board from 2011 to 2017, is a certified public accountant who said, “it is evident that the park board needs financial leadership once again.” Eagan said the district needs someone who will “push back on no-bid contract selections” and “scrutinize the wants and needs.”

“Someone needs to stand up for the community,” he said.

Jones, who has served on the Naperville Township 708 Mental Health Board and serves on a local advisory committee for 14th District U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, said she wants to help preserve park services, which contribute to Naperville’s high quality of life.

“Naperville’s parks, recreational programs, and community spaces are among the reasons so many families choose to live here,” Jones said. “I want to help ensure those resources remain accessible, well-managed, and responsive to the needs of all residents.”

Phillips, who works in the field of nature and conservation, said the city’s parks have meant a lot to her during her 17 years living in Naperville. As a previous appointee to the DuPage County Board, Phillips said she has the governance experience to provide responsible oversight.

“I believe in the power of community, and I want to give back to an organization that has meant so much to me and my family,” Phillips said. “My children were raised in park district programs, and my husband and I walk the Riverwalk daily with our two dogs. I want to help steward this institution that is so important to me personally.”

Four park board seats not up for election until 2029

Candidates running for park board in the 2027 election are seeking one of three available four-year terms. Four commissioners, including President Leslie Ruffing, Vice President Rhonda Ansier, and commissioners Aishwarya Balakrishna and Alison Thompson have terms that do not expire until 2029.

Petition packet pickup began August 21

Petition packet pickup began on August 21. Tuesday, Aug. 25 marked the first day candidates could begin gathering the required signatures to earn placement on the ballot.

Candidates can circulate petitions until the filing period, which runs Nov. 16 through Nov. 23.

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