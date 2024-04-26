Six home burglaries hit Naperville in last two weeks

Six home burglaries have hit Naperville in the last two weeks, according to the Naperville Police Department, Naper Notify. The break-ins have been community-wide and during the daytime hours.

Forced Entry in Naperville

In five of the burglaries, the offenders forced their way in, prying open a window.

The police say that burglary crews often sit outside and research their target homes ahead of time. They urge residents to be extra vigilant in their neighborhoods, notice their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1.

Prevention tips for burglaries

In addition to keeping alert, police urge residents to:

Keep their doors and windows locked

Closing your garage doors, especially overnight

Maintain sufficient lighting, both indoors and outdoors

