The Downtown Naperville Alliance is doing something big to get people to shop small.

Merry & Bright Passport tracks small business visits

Small Business Saturday will feature a new Merry & Bright Passport to encourage guests to visit some of the 100-plus small businesses in downtown Naperville.

“We decided to extend it and make a Small Business Weekend,” said Dawn Portner, executive director of the DNA.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, customers will have the chance to win downtown Naperville gift cards by visiting participating stores.

“We’re going to have a scavenger hunt, which is new for us this year, where people will be kind of given clues to go into several of our small businesses, and they’ll be asked to go onto a device and just register that they’ve been in that location,” Portner said.

Guests register by scanning a Merry & Bright QR code in any store involved with the program, then filling out a form with their name and email.

Then, while visiting and shopping at the businesses, customers can just hold their phone near the designated NFC circle to record the visit. No purchase at the store is required to check it off the list.

Drawing for downtown Naperville gift cards

“We’ll have three people chosen for gift cards. So $300 gift card, $200 gift card, and then $100 gift card,” Portner said.

To be entered in the gift card drawing, registrants need to visit eight of the 10 businesses on the passport. Winners will be notified on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“So we’ll do that all weekend to kind of highlight all of our small businesses in the downtown,” Portner said.

Small business support from Santa

Santa Claus will also make a stop in downtown Naperville around 5 p.m. on Saturday to show his support.

That will be his second appearance of the weekend, as he’ll also pop by the DNA’s new Downtown Holiday Glow event on Friday, Nov. 27.

“He’ll come back on that Saturday with a sleigh and hopefully with a guest like Mrs. Claus,” Portner said.

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