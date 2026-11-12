Downtown Naperville adds Holiday Glow to festive favorites

Downtown Naperville is decking the halls for the holidays with a festive lineup of new events and old favorites.

New Holiday Glow event welcomes Santa

A new Downtown Holiday Glow event headlines this year’s holiday calendar, as downtown businesses spread cheer on Nov. 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re going to have street performers, carolers, face painters,” said Dawn Portner, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “We’ll be having some giveaways also throughout that evening, giving away some glow items for the kids.

With no Holiday Parade of Lights this year, Santa Claus will be coming to town around 5 p.m. at the glow event and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

“We want to make sure that we welcome Santa,” Portner said. “He’s going to come in on Friday in his pickup truck because his sleigh won’t be ready, and then he’ll come back on that Saturday with a sleigh and hopefully with a guest like Mrs. Claus.”

More events make spirits bright downtown

Downtown Naperville kicked off the festive season on Nov. 2, turning on the holiday lights on the trees and rooftops.

But the DNA has more events just around the corner. This weekend, businesses will offer discounts and giveaways during a Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15.

Guests can also eat, drink and be merry at downtown Naperville’s Holiday Wine Walk on Dec. 3 and Cookie & Sweets Walk on Dec. 6.

“It’s a sweets extravaganza for anyone who wants to participate. We still have openings for both of those events,” Portner said.

Naperville Running Company will host its annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run on Dec. 12, and Portner said the DNA is partnering with the running store to hand out downtown Naperville gift cards.

Over the next several weekends, Portner said downtown will welcome carolers, including the Young Naperville Singers.

The Letters to Santa Mailbox will return to the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue outside of Two Bostons Pet Boutique, where visitors can drop off letters to Santa.

“We have some support from the Naperville Women’s Club, so we’re very thankful for their help. But that will go in probably early next week, and then stay up through a couple days before Christmas,” Portner said.

Holiday events support downtown Naperville businesses

Portner said the holiday events help support businesses downtown.

“Anytime we can try to bring people into the downtown, that’s obviously going to help our businesses, our merchants, our restaurants. And it’s the busiest time of the year for them, and some of the most important time of the year for them,” Portner said.

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