Star Wars celebration blasts into Naperville

“Today is Saturday, May the Fourth, so may the force be with you,” said Downtown Naperville Alliance Executive Director Katie Wood. “This is our third year doing this in downtown Naperville, and this is an entirely voluntary group from Midwest Garrison of the 501st Legion, and what they do they’re costumed characters that keep this iconic Star Wars brand alive.”

Star Wars is for all ages

People of all ages, young and old took part in the dress-up and meet and greet.

“What’s so neat about this brand of Star Wars is it sort of crosses generations, so I’m old enough to remember when the first movie came out, but then you see a lot of young kids and I think that’s what’s so neat about Star Wars is that people my age and all the way through enjoy the brand and enjoy the movies,” said Wood.

Midwest Garrison of the 501st Legion returns to Naperville

For many, it was an opportunity to start the day with family and friends. “It’s really nice because you get to join as a kid and then you get to see them do it as a kid so that it’s like reliving your childhood,” said Jeff and Amanda Robel.

A galaxy far far away arriving to make the day for many.

