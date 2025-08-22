Strike avoided: Naperville 203 and teachers reach tentative agreement

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education and the Naperville Unit Education Association announced Friday afternoon that they have come to a “tentative agreement,” which means a strike will be avoided.

Friday negotiations bring about tentative agreement

On Thursday, the NUEA had set a strike date of Tuesday, Aug. 26, after talks on a new teacher contract had stalled.

But federally mediated negotiations resumed Friday, bringing about this tentative agreement.

“Our priority has always been to provide students with the high-quality education they deserve, and this agreement helps us continue that work,” said Charles Cush, President of the Board of Education in a joint news release from the district and NUEA. “This reflects our dedication to ensuring Naperville 203 remains an exemplary school district for students and educators.”

NUEA President Ross Berkley expressed the union’s gratitude at the support they received along the way.

“We are so incredibly grateful to our students, families and the entire community for all their support during this difficult time. We could not have done this without you,” NUEA President Ross Berkley said. “We are proud to say we’ve reached a tentative agreement that values our students and our educators. One that will continue to meet the high standard for excellence that we have here in District 203.”

Details of agreement to be made public after document ratified, approved

The details of the agreement have not been publicly disclosed. They must first be presented to the two parties for review, and then a vote.

After the agreement has been ratified by NUEA and approved by the Board of Education, more information about the terms will be shared with the public.

Negotiations between the two parties had been going on since February. The most recent District 203 teacher contract expired on June 30.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!