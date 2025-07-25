Summer storm interrupts power and causes blocked roadways in Naperville 

City crews are working to restore power and remove debris from the powerful storm that hit the Naperville area Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the city of Naperville.

Hundreds of residents see power outages from storm

As of 5:24 p.m., the city was reporting that 450 electric customers were without power, with that number dropping to 111 as of 5:45 p.m. City utility crews are responding and working to assess the situation and restore power as quickly as possible. The most up-to-date information can be found on the city’s storm update page.

Several roadways blocked throughout the city

Several roadways throughout the city are blocked by storm debris.

City services are working to clear the affected areas. City officials say crews will first tackle any storm debris that presents an “immediate hazard,” clearing streets first, then driveways and sidewalks. The public is asked to use caution in those locations.

They will then move on to any other debris.

The city has created an online interactive map of impacted areas for residents. Anyone who comes across a blocked roadway or fallen parkway tree can report it by calling 630-420-6187.

The city noted that it is still too early to determine if a special pickup will be needed for debris. If so, the city will send out an announcement through social media, its website, and via Naper Notify.

More stormy weather ahead

The National Weather Service is predicting waves of thunderstorms for Naperville and the surrounding areas at times through early Sunday, with a return of hot and humid weather to come at the beginning of next week. The potential heat index for Sunday through Tuesday could rise to 115 degrees.

