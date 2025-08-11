Suspect in Aurora shooting now in custody after turning himself in

The suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting in Aurora has turned himself in to police, according to a social media post from the Aurora Police Department.

The APD released a statement at 5:55 a.m. this morning announcing that 24-year-old Aaron Conley, an Aurora resident, is now in custody.

Shooting happened Sunday morning just north of Fox Valley Mall

Conley is suspected of being involved in the shooting of two men on August 10, around 6 a.m., just north of Fox Valley Mall.

Officers responded to the report of the shooting in the 500 block of Station Blvd. to discover the two victims near a basketball court.

One, a 19-year-old, had non-life-threatening injuries, while the other, a 20-year-old, had more serious injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals. The most recent report by the APD noted that the 20-year-old remained in critical condition.

A gun was found at the scene, but the suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Naperville police were called in to assist the Aurora Police Department with the search.

Shooting incident appeared to be isolated incident between acquaintances

Authorities say an initial investigation suggested that this was an isolated incident between known acquaintances.

The APD has released limited information about the arrest at this point, saying more details will follow.

