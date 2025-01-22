Take a journey of flavors at Tasty Biscuit

Tasty Biscuit owner Hasnaa Soliman grew up in a large family where cooking was more than a necessity—it was a passion. As the oldest child, she often took charge of the kitchen, learning the craft from her mother. When Soliman moved to the United States, she brought along a love for blending different cultural flavors and infusing dishes with a variety of global influences.

Chris Grano, host of Naper Bites, sat down with Soliman to explore Tasty Biscuit, which serves up breakfast and lunch daily on Ogden Avenue.

A flavorful start with Dubai chocolate crepes

To kick off the experience, Soliman recommended starting with the Dubai chocolate crepes. The filling and pistachio sauce are imported from Dubai. The softness of the crepe, the sweetness of the filling, and the crunchiness of the pistachios blend into a decadent meal.

“I’ve never had this dish in my life,” said Grano. “You don’t have to travel…you can have Dubai right here in Naperville.”

Avocado toast with a Mediterranean twist

Next, Soliman introduced a revamped version of the classic avocado toast. It’s topped with arugula, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, and a drizzle of olive oil, creating a fresh, Mediterranean feel. The crowning touch? A perfectly poached egg with a creamy yolk that adds richness to the dish.

“I like arugula with avocado, and imported feta cheese. It’s not regular feta cheese. I like it a little bit salty and fresh,” said Soliman.

Blueberry Blast: a sweet surprise

The final dish was Tasty Biscuit’s signature “Blueberry Blast.” Three slices of homemade blueberry bread made into french toast placed atop a blueberry compote then topped with a homemade sweet cream cheese, strawberry glaze, crunchy granola and powdered sugar.

“It’s light and fresh tasting,” said Grano. “A little crunch from the granola. You could feed a family of four with this.”

Naper Bites host: Chris Grano

Guest: Hasnaa Soliman, Owner – Tasty Biscuit

Naper Bites is brought to you by Chris Grano Home Specialists