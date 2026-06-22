Taste Buds Kitchen eyes location at Naperville’s Westridge Court

A national chain that intermingles entertainment, social experiences, and food could soon join the Westridge Court shopping center adjacent to the Block 59 district in Naperville.

Taste Buds Kitchen is seeking a conditional-use permit from city officials to bring its business to a tenant space within the Westridge property, at 2603 Aurora Ave, Suite 119.

According to its website, Taste Buds currently has more than two dozen franchisees across the U.S., with one existing Illinois location in Bannockburn. The company was founded in 2007.

A wide range of events, serving people of all ages

Bloom By Iris LLC is the petitioner for the Taste Buds proposal in Naperville. Jackie Burton, a managing member of the company, shared details of the proposed business at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday, June 17.

“We’re really looking to foster community engagement and social gatherings by offering cooking classes for ages 2 to 99, where we can make anything from pastas to sushi to cupcakes and more,” Burton said of the business plan.

Taste Buds, Burton added, is similar to the painting class-type of businesses that have grown in popularity. She noted the difference with a Taste Buds experience is “at the end, you get to eat your masterpiece.”

Business events are held via pre-scheduled bookings, rather than walk-ins. Burton said Taste Buds is an ideal destination for such disparate outings as summer camps, date nights, birthday parties, caregiver and me type activities, and corporate teambuilding events.

According to the development petition, an instructor leads each Taste Buds session and guides the hands-on activities. Taste Buds staff handle procuring the ingredients for the item that will be made, as well as the prep work, and the cleanup afterward.

Early this year, Taste Buds had hinted at opening a store on River Road within Naperville when a liquor license application was taken out, though Burton indicated those plans have since changed.

“We were unable to move forward with that location,” Burton said. “But we were lucky enough to be able to find this location here at Westridge Court.”

City staff, commissioners recommend approval

At the recent commissioners meeting, Community Planner Therese Egner said staffers within the city’s transportation, engineering, and development department are supportive of granting the conditional-use permit.

“Staff finds the proposed use to be compatible with this designation, as entertainment uses are identified as the primary use in this place type,” Egner said. “Staff is supportive of the conditional-use request and finds that it will complement the surrounding retail and dining establishments.”

Several details were reviewed before the internal recommendation, Egner said, including parking — which is expected to be minimal within the broader development area because of the appointment-only business model.

“The proposed use is not anticipated to negatively impact or impede the other businesses in the shopping center,” Egner indicated.

Because of the mixed-use, dining and entertainment focus within Block 59, Egner added Taste Buds is a good fit for the immediate area.

“In the development petition, the petitioner states that other Taste Buds Kitchen locations have successfully integrated into mixed-use and commercial districts, similar to Westridge Court,” Egner said.

At the meeting, all eight commissioners in attendance gave a favorable recommendation for the conditional-use permit, which advances to the city council for final approval.

“I’m very excited,” commissioner Derek McDaniel said to Burton. “I think this will be a great addition, and I wish you luck.”

Commissioner Meghna Bansal added, “I’m looking to join.”

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